There is still room for new rallies with the start of the auctions

With the Parachain auctions and the ambition to reach over 100 active projects in the Polkadot network, the DOT cryptocurrency is catalyzing the interest of traders and may soon exceed the current price area just above $ 50 to attempt a new rally in the market. same nature as those conducted in mid and late October 2021.

At 4:00 pm this afternoon, Polkadot is trading at $ 50.8, down -4%.

Parachain on Polkadot have been pushing rises for a month already

The increases caused precisely by the phenomenon of the Parachain auctions and the consequent expansion of the Polkadot ecosystem may therefore not have been exhausted. Indeed, the current consolidation trend may soon give way to the construction of a new bullish channel following in the footsteps of last month.

At the moment, the Parachain Shell has been added to Polkadot and will be updated later. Meanwhile, users have the opportunity to participate by blocking their DOTs on winning projects and obtaining a reward in the form of the project’s native token at the end of the lease. If investors decide to support a project that does not win the auction, it will clearly be possible to recover the funds initially committed.

At the moment, 10 auctions have been scheduled until March 2022, with the first one starting shortly, on November 11, 2021.

Polkadot price predictions

Currently, the price of Polkadot is consolidating below the resistance area of ​​$ 53.8 which represents the high of the last 24 hours, just below the all-time high of the cryptocurrency at $ 55.

The eighth cryptocurrency by market capitalization will therefore have to attempt to end its lateral phase to move back above the $ 53.8 area and thus head back towards the current all-time high. If this last value is exceeded, it would be possible to witness a new rally of an extent that is not easily foreseeable.

Taking as an example the movements of the month of October 2021, if the market continues to look favorably on the Parachain auctions and the imminent future of the Polkadot project, the target of 65/70 dollars could be the next price level already in the short or medium. term, however before the end of the year. An even more optimistic forecast could see a doubling of the current price, with the final target for 2021 represented by the area of ​​100 dollars.

The scenario would be essentially reversed if Polkadot were to erode last month’s rises, returning to below the main support of $ 42 and then down beyond $ 35.

At present, and considering the attention of the market to the current project, this hypothesis appears very unlikely and leaves room, possibly, for the continuation of the consolidation.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

