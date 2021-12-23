there is the best PS5 game

Although December 2021 has not technically ended yet, PlayStation Store has decided to celebrate 2022 early and officially give the January Discounts are underway.

Thanks to the new PlayStation Store promotions, available from now, users will be able to save on best games available on PS5 and PS4, with offers that include exclusives such as Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

The masterpiece of Insomniac Games was chosen by users as the best PS5 game of 2021 during the PlayStation Blog Awards 2021 and today it can be yours at a special price.

For a limited time, the latest adventure of Ratchet & Clank will come with a price reduction of 25%: an excellent opportunity to assure you what was there for the players best next-gen exclusive.

Always remaining in the territory of Insomniac Games productions, we cannot fail to report the promotion dedicated to Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: You can buy it in a bundle that includes PS4 and PS5 editions with one 33% discount.

An offer dedicated to could not be missing Resident Evil Village, elected by users at the PlayStation Awards as the best PS4 game of 2021: The latest beloved survival horror chapter is available on PlayStation Store in the PS5 & PS4 bundle for only € 30.07.

There is also room for the Game of the Year 2021, It Takes Two, available for only € 19.99: we remind you that you can play it for free with a friend, who will simply have to download the friends pass.

Among the many other promotions available we also want to point out the offers, just to name a few, dedicated to GTA Trilogy, FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty Vanguard, GTA Trilogy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077, available at unmissable prices on PlayStation Store.

The games on offer are so many to be able to list them all: below you will find our selection of best PlayStation Store January Discounts, remembering that you can consult the Full list at the following address and that offers will end on January 8, 2022.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Resident Evil Village

It Takes Two

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

FIFA 22

Battlefield 2042

Call of Duty Vanguard

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Red Dead Redemption 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Hades

Far Cry 6

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

We remind you that these promotions will soon replace the end-of-year offers, which will remain valid for today: it is therefore worthwhile to make sure you do not miss any great opportunity.

We also report that starting today there is a welcome surprise for all PlayStation Plus subscribers: the PS5 upgrade of Final Fantasy VII Remake now it’s free!