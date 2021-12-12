there is the creepy monster of the first gameplay in the new 4K images

After terrifying the spectators of the Game Awards 2021 with the first gameplay of Hellblade 2 Senua’s Saga, the boys of Ninja Theory returns to show the scary creature of the latest trailer by publishing 4K images.

The shots packaged by the British subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios shoot the high definition scenes of the TGA video and, therefore, are strictly in-engine, that is, representative of the graphic and playful experience that awaits us in the 2022 at the release of Hellblade 2 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and in the streaming version on Xbox Cloud Gaming accessible to subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The film format of the images also offers us the opportunity to observe in detail the scenarios and characters of the exclusive Xbox, with settings created in digital photogrammetry for focus on photorealism and on the latest technologies of Unreal Engine 5 also “thanks” to the abandonment of the previous generation of Microsoft consoles.

For further information, on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our special dedicated to the scary gameplay of Hellblade 2 on Unreal Engine 5, with all the considerations and analyzes of Giuseppe Carrabba on the graphic, artistic and purely playful potential of the new thriller in tints dark of Ninja Theory.