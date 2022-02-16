there is the first big update (KB5010414)

Code name KB5010414the first major update for Windows 11 is available to everyone: you can download and install it immediately through the Windows Update utility. The package is full-bodied, it is advisable to start the procedure when the PC is not busy with other operations. Let’s see what are the most important innovations introduced with the build 22000.527, already partially revealed by the latest releases published by Microsoft in the channels reserved for Insiders.

KB5010414 for Windows 11: downloads and news

There is first of all a new one Store with support at android applications through the platform Amazon Appstore, but at first only for the United States. In Italy we will have to wait a little longer (or resort to some workaround to get around the territorial blockade). The feature, strongly desired by the Redmond group to further narrow the gap between the desktop and mobile ecosystem, is well explained in the following video.

At the debut then two tricks designed specifically for those who work in smart working: a button positioned on the taskbar for activate or deactivate the microphone in one click and the possibility of share windows open during a meeting and video call just as simply with AirShare.

As for the widget, a live window dedicated to the weather appears on the taskbar. Superimposing the mouse cursor opens the screen that contains them all. The feature is customizable.

They finally come back date and time on secondary displays connected to the computer. A gap that many Windows 11 users have asked to fill: said, done.

The new Media Player and Notepad (Notepad)

The major update of the operating system also brings with it the restyling of two pre-installed software (to be downloaded or updated via the Microsoft Store). Let’s start from Media Playerthis is the result.

Also changes the Notepadthe Block noteswith the now inevitable support for Dark Mode, colored emojis and new tools for editing.

As written at the beginning, to download the first major update of the platform, all you have to do is start Windows Update (or go to Microsoft Update Catalog). A reboot is required. It should be noted that someone may not immediately see the availability of the package and be forced to wait a few days, as always happens with this type of rollout.

With this update, Microsoft intervenes on some key aspects of the operating system, responding to user feedback and making clear its ambitions for future developments.

The declared goal is to continue to cultivate the profitable relationship with the community, first of all by leveraging the support guaranteed by the Insiderto face the evolution path of Windows 11. In the post shared on the official blog also a reference to future projects related to metaverse.