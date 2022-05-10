There is the first in vitro test for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s: is it the breakthrough for the treatment of the most common form of dementia?

The US FDA has given the green light to commercialize the Lumipulse G β-Amiloid Ratio test (1-42 / 1-40). Unlike PET, currently the diagnostic standard for Alzheimer’s, this test will analyze human cerebrospinal fluid to measure the relationship between two proteins related to the formation of plaques linked to the disease, thus determining the probable incidence of the disease in an effective, precise and less complex.

A test to measure susceptibility to Alzheimer’s. A test quick And less complex than those used so far by doctors. A test, above all, that you can buy.

It might seem like a utopia to you but in reality there Food and Drug Administration US has just authorized the marketing.

Is called Lumipulse G β-Amiloid Ratio (1-42 / 1-40) and as a first in vitro test for the early diagnosis from the amyloid plaques is ready to pave the way for a real one “Revolution” in the diagnosis and therefore in the treatment of most common form of dementia.

Such as pathology degenerativeyou know well that once it is triggered, Alzheimer’s has one progression also slow but continues which leads those affected to suffer from amnesia or aphasia but also difficulties of to recognize people and objects and in carrying out movement correctly.

You understand, in short, that the possibility of an early accurate diagnosis would represent one turning point decisive for the quality of life of thousands of people: according to estimates, in fact, the disease affects about 5% of the over 65s and the 20% of seniors over 85 years of age.

Prior to the FDA clearance, doctors used complex and expensive diagnostic systems. These are the so-called positron emission tomography (or PET), capable of detecting with extreme precision amyloid plaques in patients.

The test will instead analyze the human cerebrospinal fluid to measure the ratio of the concentrations of β-amyloid 1-42 And β-amyloid 1-40, two proteins related to the formation of plaques linked to the disease. This will help determine the probable formation of amyloid plaques in an effective and precise but less complex way.

“With the Lumipulse test, there is one new option which can usually be completed the same day and can provide doctors with the same information on brain amyloid status, without the risk of radiation, to help determine if a patient’s cognitive impairment is due to Alzheimer’s disease “ has explained Jeff ShurenMD, JD, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The FDA evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the test by monitoring 292 samples taken from the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative bank and comparing the comfort results between the analyzes performed with the test and those obtained from the amyloid PET scan.

The study showed that the 97% of individuals with positive results in the Lumipulse test also had the presence of amyloid plaques in the PET scan and the84% of those who had negative results from the test had also received them from positron emission tomography.

