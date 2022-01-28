there is the foreign track. Kaio Jorge towards the loan in Italy

The arrival of Vlahovic change the plans of the Juventus. There is a squad to thin out, especially in attack, and there are too expensive salaries for the Juventus coffers already emptied after the operation that brought the forward of the Fiorentina in Turin. Merryin any case, he would not want to deprive himself of too many elements, considering that he is called to manage a team committed on three fronts. Dejan Kulusevski is ever closer to Tottenham: agreement on the figures (1 million for the loan and 30 for the redemption), but not on the formula: the Spurs want the right of redemption, the Bianconeri the obligation.

The winger was proposed to Milan but the Rossoneri management didn’t like the idea too much. Tottenham would also ask Bentancur on loan: no Juve. On the Uruguayan midfielder there is always the strong interest of Aston Villa (20 million bonuses including the offer that does not convince the Piedmontese) and in the last hours of the Lyon, who is about to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle. As reported by Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, there are ongoing contacts between the two clubs.

Also possible the departure of Kaio Jorge. The Brazilian striker could go on loan to an Italian team. Salernitana, Lazio, Cagliari and Bologna are interested in the young jewel ex Santos. On the other hand, the passage of Arthur at Arsenal. Juve was clear: they only leave if a high-level substitute arrives and with a longer formula than the 6-month contract initially offered by the English, who would like a onerous loan until June 30 with a commitment at their own expense. An idea that the Juventus management does not like, especially now that Allegri seems determined to focus on the Brazilian midfielder.