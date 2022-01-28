there is the foreign track. Kaio Jorge towards the loan in Italy

Spurs willing to lend with redemption obligation, Kaio Jorge towards the loan in Italy

The arrival of Vlahovic change the plans of the Juventus. There is a squad to thin out, especially in attack, and there are too expensive salaries for the Juventus coffers already emptied after the operation that brought the forward of the Fiorentina in Turin. Merry, in any case, he would not want to deprive himself of too many elements, considering that he is called to manage a team committed on three fronts.

The question Dybala will be discussed shortly but in any case it concerns next summer. The discourse linked to is different Dejan Kulusevski, which could start as early as January and for which the scenario of a move abroad is more likely. In the last few hours the Tottenham of Paratici (who took him from Atalanta) and of Antonio Conte (who wanted him at Inter) was overwhelmingly under for the Swede, valued € 35 million by Juve: contacts between the two clubs have begun. The Spurs are ready to take the player – on which there is also the interest of Arsenal – on loan with obligation to redeem. The winger was proposed to Milan but the Rossoneri management didn’t like the idea too much. Tottenham would also have asked Bentancur on loan: no Juve.

Also possible the departure of Kaio Jorge. The Brazilian striker could go on loan to an Italian team. Salernitana, Lazio, Cagliari and Bologna are interested in the young jewel ex Santos. On the other hand, the passage of Arthur at Arsenal. Juve was clear: they only leave if a high-level substitute arrives and with a longer formula than the 6-month contract initially offered by the English, who would like a onerous loan until June 30 with an engagement at their own expense. An idea that the Juventus management does not like, especially now that Allegri seems determined to focus on the Brazilian midfielder.