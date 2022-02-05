there is the nasty surprise for many

The keeping of the bank account becomes more and more onerous due to the increases: the banks are pushing towards the alternative

The pandemic is changing not only habits and lifestyles. The effect of the economic crisis generated has accelerated processes of change already in store in some cases for the various institutional or decision-making bodies. In particular, many changes will affect the circulation of money. A sign of this change in this sense comes from the banking world.

The world of banking is pushing for online accounts

In this area, costs are gradually rising. Alongside the increase in rates for cash withdrawals, the costs of maintaining a bank account are also increasing. According to Il Giornale, the estimate of the average increases in current account holding is around 21%. According to Bank of Italy, keeping a current account today costs on average 90 euros nodded. However, as bank accounts go up, costs for online ones go down.

It is a clear push desired by the banking system that is moving in a clear direction: to reduce branch costs by eliminating branches favoring the increase in online current accounts. It is no coincidence that while bank current accounts increase by 21%, almost by the same percentage, the 22% to be precise, there is an average decline for those online. There is a clear push towards online from the banking system.

Alongside the rate increases for the traditional account, there are more and more offers for the opening of the online con, especially for under 35. In short, the future seems to be taking shape more and more also in the sector of the circulation of money. This trend is accompanied by other incentives intended to encourage electronic payments and counteract cash. Last but not least, the return of the limit for cash payments under 1000.00 euros.