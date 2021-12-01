there is the official date of Consap

Consap, the public company controlled by the Ministry of Economic Development in charge of disbursing the prizes from 1,500 euros of Super Cashback, extinguishes the controversy deriving from the delay accumulated to date and officially communicates when the credit will arrive of the premium on the current account indicated via the IO app.









A communication “hot“, One might say, given that just Monday (ie one day before the deadline) he had in a certain sense put your hands forward officially communicating that “the administrative procedures relating to the disbursement of payments due to the entitled parties are in the process of being finalized. Therefore, already in the next few days, Consap will be able to complete the accreditations“. Today, on the other hand, a new, much more reassuring communication: the money is coming, the 100 thousand will not have to wait much longer to see the 1,500 euro transfer into the account.

Super Cashback transfer: when it arrives

The communication of the credit transfer date arrives, once again, via the Consap official website and that’s what the Super Cashback winners have been wanting to hear for weeks: “Within the day the payment provisions relating to the super cashback will be completed. Therefore, without prejudice to the technical banking times for crediting the transfers, those entitled to it will be able to start viewing the prize due. starting from 3 December 2021“.

“Starting from” and not “by“, Because each bank has its own times to credit a transfer. But at least the news is certain and official: by tonight the payment provisions are completed, by tomorrow transfers start, starting from December 3rd the money arrives on current accounts.

The end of Cashback

With the disbursement of the Super Cashback prizes, therefore, it closes definitively the government’s refund program for purchases made in physical stores, but with electronic payment. As we all know, in fact, the The Draghi government canceled the measure and there won’t be a second half of Cashback.

The endless controversies about the so-called “Cashback cunning“, Which are largely on the list of 100,000 winners of the 1,500 euro super prize. It would not be explained, if not with repeated bursts of microtransactions, as 100,000 have managed to do at least 787 transactions needed in such a short time.

In any case, those who liked the measure still have one faint hope to see a Cashback 2.0: the 5 Star Movement has in fact requested the restoration of the measure.