there is the teardown of iFixit, bad news on repairability – Nerd4.life

Apple caused a sensation with his cloth from 25 euros to clean screens and even a notoriously serious warhead like iFixit he decided to joke about it by performing one of his classics teardown even on this precious piece of cloth, however, noticing some bad news regarding its repairability.

As we have seen, with the launch of the recent Macs, Apple is selling a $ 25 cloth to clean screens. Despite the fact that it is rather funny, the piece of cloth in question is selling like hot cakes, so much so that it is sold out a few hours after its launch on the Apple Store, thus fueling the myth.

iFixit has put his own, making an accurate teardown even of the cloth, at the end of a boring review the new MacBook Pro.

Scrolling quickly to the bottom of the disassembly of the computer, we come to the most interesting part: in the “one more thing” section, just to stay on the subject of historical references, the site has carried out a technical disassembly of the cloth.

It turns out that these are actually two cloths glued together (so know that the purchase is practically double) and that the material used is similar to the Alcantara to the touch. The problem is, he gets a handsome one 0 out of 10 in terms of repairability, because it cannot be reassembled after being disassembled.

Seriously, the analysis of the MacBook Pro is also very interesting and reveals a pretty low score in terms of repairability even for the computer with a 4 out of 10, because despite the progress made (removable battery, as well as various other screen components and various devices) the disassembly remains an extremely complex operation and the memory, even though it concerns the SSD archive, it is not replaceable.