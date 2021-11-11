there is the ultimatum of the club in Croatian

If already for theInter the break in the championship following the draw in the derby was marked by regrets and concern for the long eve of the top-ranking clash against Napoli which will mark the beginning of the long rush at the end of the calendar year for Serie A, to complicate further the days of Simone Inzaghi, the club and the fans are some scattered news from Europe.

Inter, ultimatum to Marcelo Brozovic for the renewal

The first reference is obviously to the ongoing dispute with Bosnia relating to the conditions of Edin Dzeko, but no less worrying is the situation that is emerging on the horizon regarding the contractual situation of Marcelo Brozovic, whose future in Milan seems increasingly in the balance, to the point that the company is ready to submit to the player a real ultimatum, placing a Christmas there deadline for the signature on the extension of the contract expiring in June 2022.

Going in order, in a few hours the “Dzeko case” went from being “virtual” to an explosion, after the controversial statements by coach Petev addressed to Simone Inzaghi. The crux of the dispute is the concern of Inter due to the possible decision of the Bosnian coach to field the center forward in the two qualifying matches in Qatar 2022 against Finland and Ukraine despite the muscular problem reported in the derby, and certified by the exams to which the former Romanista was subjected to the National team.

Inter, Brozovic’s signing slips again

But if this situation is bound to clear up within a few hours, the future of Marcelo Brozovic is increasingly complex. The Croatian midfielder, who is also busy with his national team in search of the pass for the World Cup, is now an irreplaceable point of reference for the Inter midfielder, as well as for that of Croatia itself, whose coach Dalic publicly praised the Nerazzurri playmaker investing him with the title of best midfielder in Europe together with Luka Modric.

That contract expiring next June is a thorn for the Inter executives, who still hope to obtain the desired autograph of “Brozo” on the extension, thus securing the player’s stay in Milan as done with Lautaro Martinez. But times are very tight and the experience of the same to Beppe Marotta makes the former Juventus manager fear the worst, just six months from the deadline.

Inter, the proposal to Brozovic for the extension

In three months Brozovic would be free to sign for another club without Inter earning a single euro from his eventual departure, this scenario seems far away given that the player owes a lot to the Nerazzurri club where he has played for seven years, but the expectation of the midfielder and his entourage in considering the proposal that has already arrived from the company is making the Inter executives impatient.

n Via della Liberazione, as reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, it is feared that Brozovic is listening to the sirens of Psg And Atletico Madrid, two of the clubs interested in signing him on a free transfer, thus ensuring him a much higher salary than that put on the plate by Inter, whose latest offer was to 4.5 million net plus bonus, against the current 4.2, however rejected to the sender by a “shock” counter-proposal from 30 million in four years, so over 6 per season.

For this reason, the Marotta-Ausilio duo has precisely set a time limit: the negotiation will have to close within the calendar year 2021, otherwise Brozovic will be officially free to find a team and Inter, determined in any case not to deprive themselves of the player until the end of the season, he will focus on finding his heir, agreeing to lose the director on a free transfer.

A choice similar to that made by Milan for Gigio Donnarumma e Hakan Calhanoglu and who, having turned out to be in hand, seem to have proved the Rossoneri managers right …

OMNISPORT