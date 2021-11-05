there is the yes of the player

Possible blow in January for Juventus: the total opening to the Juventus hypothesis arrives

16 points away from the top of the standings, but with the Champions qualification already in his pocket, the Juventus is called to recover points in the championship. And with this in mind, the Juventus club carefully studies new interventions on the market.

The Juventus club, in particular, is looking for reinforcements in attack and in midfield. For the offensive department the dream is Dusan Vlahovic, even if the demand from Fiorentina remains very high and competition, mainly foreign, is not lacking. In midfield, on the other hand, the profiles followed by the bianconeri are different. One of the most popular names is French Tchouameni of the Monk, but he too has a high cost. Easier to get to other names.

Transfer market, Witsel says yes to Juventus

Among these names there is certainly Axel Witsel. The Belgian has been associated with the Bianconeri on several occasions in the past and has returned to fashion in recent weeks. His contract with the Borussia Dortmund in fact, it expires at the end of the season and for this reason the player represents an opportunity for the Juventus coffers.

Despite being 32, Witsel may be the right name for Juventus, given the international experience and the low cost of the card. According to ‘Sport Bild’, the player would have opened his doors to a sale and landing in Juventus. In fact, according to rumors coming from Germany, the Belgian would have made himself available to leave Borussia Dortmund and move to Turin. Competition in the department is high and the footballer would be happy to try a new experience.