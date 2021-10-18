There is Trump, Biden is missing. Yet another Madame Tussauds opens in Dubai. Among well-known names, oriental stars and surprises

It will be said that it is now an almost inflated format, but so be it. Dubai has recently inaugurated its version of Madame Tussauds, the famous wax museum that from London has reproduced its model in other 25 places in Europe (the first “clone” was created in Amsterdam in the now distant 1970), USA , Asia and Oceania.

The Tussauds of Dubai is located in one of the artificial islands that are rising in the emirate, to create additional support – even physical – to the attractions that aim to transform the metropolis of the tallest skyscraper on the planet into one of the absolute world capitals of tourism of the future. , with particular attention to the Asian market which, even before the pandemic, was moving the maximum numbers in terms of attendance and turnover, and is likely to return to do so soon.

Not surprisingly, among the sixty statues, all created in London in a period of time of the order of six months by a team of twenty artists, with a technique that involves the creation of “shapes” that represent the envelope of the image the final. These are then filled with wax, and subsequently sculpted with clay. The hair is real, “implanted” on the sculpture with special needles.

From Trump to CR7, from Hamilton to Ana Wintour: the who’s who of the new Madame Tussauds in Dubai





The sixty statues of which the Tussauds of Dubai currently consist represent personalities whose names are (also) the result of an opinion poll conducted first by the museum’s management. They currently include former President Trump with Melania, but exclude successor Joe Biden (who a company spokesperson said may appear in the future). Then there are Queen Elizabeth, Chinese President Xi Jinping, actors Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Vin Diesel and Jackie Chan, model-influencer Kylie Jenner, singer Rihanna, the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, curiously still in Juve jerseys. the first is separated from his wife Victoria, who is also on stage, the second. And then, Leo Messi, the F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, the discussed in these days in Rome martial artist Conor McGregor and the great fighter of the past, Mohammed Ali. And then, a handful of Bollywood stars, a clear homage to India – one of the key markets for the tourist incoming of the Emirates. During the presidency Trump was considered a close friend of the Emirates, due to his tough policy against Iran. In Dubai, there is one of the golf clubs that the former mayor has created in the world.

