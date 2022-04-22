There is very little left for 1 in 3 mobile phones in the world to be an iPhone

Share

According to experts, Android’s market share in the ‘smartphone industry’ has not stopped falling in recent years from its all-time high (77.32%) recorded in 2018.

We were saying a few days ago that mobile sales fell sharply in these first months of 2022, surely pushed by the lack of suppliesthe war in ukrainethe global logistics problems and the new lockdowns in china derived from Covid-19, which is still around the planet although in Europe we are beginning to overcome the water phase of the pandemic.

Be that as it may, the market is putting on a fairly obvious Apple face, and this is a trend that has been noticed for a long time and that now we can confirm you directly, at least according to the information from Statistical that StockApps colleagues collected and that they do nothing but confirm that Apple and its iPhone continue to gain ground slowly but surely.

Not in vain, although Google’s mobile operating system remains number 1 in the global industry, since its maximum in July 2018 with a 77.32% shareAndroid has lost almost 8 percentage points to stay in 69.74% in January 2022. And down…

Android continues to lose market share by leaps and bounds, almost 8 points in less than 5 years to drop below 70% for the first time and see how Apple is already approaching the milestone of selling 1 iPhone for every 3 mobiles.

Mobile sales fall sharply and the beneficiaries are the same as always

Obviously, and taking into account the testimonial quotes from other options like KaiOSthis means that Apple continues to gain ground to reach, surely very soon, the 33% milestone Compartir in the global mobile market, which would mean that 1 in 3 mobile phones sold is an iPhone.

This has obviously helped Apple’s takeoff in the mid-range with its iPhone SE, and also 5G connectivity is quite partly to blameto which Apple arrived late but without a doubt with great success.

So, the summary of the current market is that almost 7 out of 10 phones sold in the world use Androidand obviously 3 out of 10 would be iPhone although occasionally 1 of these might use a lesser known operating system like KaiOS or Harmony OS.

Android’s dominance is not in question, but there is no such thing as infinite growth and competition in the market is getting fiercer.

According to StockApps experts, the problem with Android is that competition in the market is growing a lotespecially on the side of an Apple that has benefited from the prices of the high-end Android have risen greatly to approach the best iPhonealso taking advantage of its phones from previous years and SE models to reduce prices and reach more people.

In any case, the domain of Google and Android should not be in danger due to the nature of the operating system, open source and capable of adapting to countless devices with very little development work, and because Apple as a rival practically alone will never compete for the most basic and economical ranges which are also the best sellers.

This is the world mobile market right now: Apple, Apple, Apple and Apple

Apple always grows as markets mature

Regarding the data in its geographical distribution, it is curious to separate the figures by continents and assess how emerging markets are moving towards apple as they grow and mature.

It is the case of Africawhere Android has an 84% share with 14% of Apple, although the trend is growing for the Cupertino firm. A similar situation is experienced in Asia and South Americawith a 81 and 90 percent respectively of Android and 18 and 10 percent for iOS.

In Europe the situation is different, with a 69.32% for Android and Apple selling more or less 30% of the terminals, anticipating what will happen in North America with iOS in first place controlling 54% of the market leaving Android the remaining 45%.

There are no surprises in this regard, although yes, it seems that the trend is clear and as markets mature Apple ends up selling more and more… Curious!

