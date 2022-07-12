There is very little left for the new season of Emily in Paris!

The Serie Emily in Paris Without a doubt, it was one of the most liked in recent times and it is that in addition to the story, what also attracts attention are the spectacular sets of clothes that are all fashionable and also the beautiful landscapes of Paris.

And it is that the two seasons that we have been able to see have left us surprised by the way in which history has unfolded, since we have been part of a roller coaster of emotions: love, secrets, happiness, among other things.

This is why, after this last installment ended, Many of those who have been following the series since 2020 were left wanting to know what will continue to happen with the striking character Emily, played by Lily Collins.

New season premiere

There are many who want to know soon how the extravagant life of the protagonist will finally end, who in each chapter shows us that her life, living in a place like Paris, has never had seconds of calm.

In fact, the desire of Emily in Paris fans to have new news about the next season grew more due to a photo that Lily Collins shared on her Instagram account a week ago, in which we can see her happily posing with the Eiffel Tower behind her.

“I can’t show you much of Season 3 yet, so a little flashback for now!” wrote in the post, confirming that work is already underway on the new installment.

Anyway, apparently this news that made his followers very happy, since the photograph reached more than one million 800 likes.

However, until now we still do not know the exact date of the premiere of the third season, but we are more than sure that its preparation is already underway. In fact, at the beginning of June, Through the official Instagram account of the series, they published that the production would start from that moment.

It seems that there is not much left to know whether Emily will choose to continue having a relationship with chef Gustavo, whom we have known since the first season, or will she want to try something with Alfie, a character she met in her French classes.

Of course, in this new installment, they will show us and surprise us with new stories and decisions that will keep us expectant in each chapter.

