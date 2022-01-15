Tech

there is water, and perhaps life, on a planet similar to Neptune

TOI 674b is an exoplanet with not very common characteristics. It is the size of Neptune but is very hot and close to its star. Do you think that the orbit makes it spin so fast and in such a short time that up there you would celebrate New Year’s Eve once every 47.5 hours (what a nightmare!).

Another feature discovered by astronomers that makes it so special is the presence of water vapor in its atmosphere. In addition to giving us an adrenaline rush and probably nostalgia (whenever there is water somewhere we feel less alone), this becomes a signature that guides researchers back into the history of this new world.

illustration of a red planet surrounded by blue rings in deep space

Ilan Rosen / PHOTOSTOCK-ISRAEL / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARYGetty Images

Knowing how TOI 674b fell into such a warm embrace with its star will help us fill the bigger picture of how other solar systems evolve and whether ours is boringly normal or a unique gem in an ocean of chaos.

And the instrument that will help us, we hope definitively, to deepen our relationship with this exoplanet (which is not so far, 150 light years), will certainly be the new James Webb space telescope, recently launched into space.

