there is Zakaria on pole for the median

TURIN – Juventus’ race to reinforce the median continues with overtaking and counter-overtaking. Aurélien Tchouameni of Monaco, already probed by the bianconeri in the summer, has grown so fast that it has triggered a European auction among the richest clubs in Europe. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool are serious about the 21-year-old national team Didier Deschamps. So at Continassa, while not letting go, for some weeks they have raised the pressure on Denis Zakaria, protagonist last night with Switzerland at the Olimpico. Different profile, but still Under 25 (the former Young Boys is 24 years old), with a contract that intrigues not a little: in June Zakaria will release himself from Borussia Monchengladbach. Juventus – and not only her (Roma remain in the running) – aims to anticipate the blow to the winter session when the Germans could settle for compensation to avoid a free summer farewell. In the circles of the Swiss national team there is talk of a hot track, but not yet downhill. The bianconeri are reported to be very active and the Geneva-born midfielder is much more than tempted by an experience in Italy. In January, however, there is still more than a month and a half to go. The transfer market is a very long time: there is still room for new reversals in the hierarchies and preferences of the Juventus director Federico Cherubini.