“There isn’t much to think about” – Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

Brussels recommends that the restrictions remain in effect as soon as possible. The premier in the chamber: “In Italy, the situation is favorable, apply the same rules for those arriving from the United Kingdom”

The measures decided by Mario Draghi’s government for entry into Italy from EU countries have aroused the reaction of the European Commission. “We have not received any official communication from Italy” a spokesman in Brussels reports, revealing surprise and perplexity at measures that in fact limit the free movement of people within the Schengen area. Eventually Brussels recommended that the mandatory swab and quarantine

remain in effect for a limited time. The decision of the Italian government will be one of the topics of the debate at the European summit of tomorrow. But in the meantime, other governments are following Italy’s example: in the evening also Greece announced that rwill ask for the swab to those arriving from abroad.

The attitude of the EU emerged in the morning during a press conference through the words of the spokesperson Christian Wigland. “We have not received any notification from Italy about mandatory tests for travelers from the EU,” he said. “Let me remind you that, in order to maintain a coordinated approach, which is something we have always defended, Member States are obliged to inform the Commission and the other Member States 48 hours before the introduction of additional restrictions, when they decide to impose them, “he specified. “We remind the Italian authorities of this obligation,” said Wigand. “Pursuant to the EU regulation of the Covid-19 certificate, additional restrictive measures to certificate holders are possible only if they are necessary and proportionate for public health reasons. We will look at the announced measures once they are notified by Italy. In any case, it remains crucial to ensure the proportionality of every measure taken and, as far as precautionary measures are concerned, that remain in place for the shortest possible time“. We will continue to monitor the situation ”, he concluded.

In practice, the Commission complains that the restrictions imposed by Rome should have been communicated 48 hours in advance. From Rome Mario Draghi indirectly replied in the course of his communications to the House: “There is the Omicron variant that has one significantly higher diffusion capacity he sees us in a relatively favorable situation, at least up to now. , in Italy it is less than 0.2%. In other EU countries, on the other hand, it is very widespread, for example in Denmark or the United Kingdom, where it is very widespread, so it was decided to adopt the same practice for those arriving in Italy today from the United Kingdom: a tampon is enough to enter, I don’t think there is much to think about …The premier said in the classroom. Draghi will participate in the European Council: the agenda from the top was the subject of a meeting that the prime minister had with the head of state Sergio Mattarella.

L’European center of desease (Ecdc) has developed and constantly updates a risk map for those traveling within the EU borders. This, which is the result of 14 danger factors, sees Italy in a particularly favorable situation compared to the rest of the continent. While France, Germany, Greece and the Eastern countries are classified in dark red color (therefore with a high risk of contagion for travelers), Italy, Spain and the Scandinavian peninsula enjoy a medium or low risk situation.