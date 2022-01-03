There was a cyber attack on the site of the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post: hackers occupied the homepage with the image of an Iranian attack on an Israeli nuclear installation

On Monday morning, some hackers carried out a cyber attack on the site of the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post and they occupied the homepage with an image that represented, according to many interpretations, an Iranian attack on an Israeli nuclear installation.

Breaking: The news site for @Jerusalem_Post has been hacked. pic.twitter.com/itoHSmFpMB – Andy Ngô ???? ️‍ ???? (@MrAndyNgo) January 3, 2022

The cyber attack took place on the second anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, one of the most powerful and popular men in the entire Middle East. Suleimani had been killed in a US military attack, but in late December the former Israeli military intelligence chief admitted Israel’s involvement in the operation.

The image appeared on the homepage of the Jerusalem Post depicted a ballistic missile launched from above, from the stone of a ring worn by a hand closed in a fist (the ring is very similar to the one always worn by Suleimani), on a building identified as the Israeli Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear nuclear plant Research Center, south of Dimona. The image was accompanied by an inscription, both English and Hebrew, which said “we are close to you, where you least expect it”. The cyber attack was not claimed by any group, and shortly after Jerusalem Post has regained control of its site.

