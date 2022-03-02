There was a fight in Toluca training between two teammates

Fight between Leo and Fingers

March 01, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Sources close to the red club report that Leonardo Fernández and Raúl Dedos López came to blows in training, after Dedos made a strong entrance to Fernández in training.

Therefore, they are separated from the team and would not participate today against the Xolos de Tijuana. The Devils would lose the best element they have on the field, but actions like this show their unprofessionalism and should be sanctioned.

He will be the “10” of the Devils, but with these attitudes he shows that he is not yet mature enough to be the leader of Toluca. He is the footballer that he is, no one should be above anyone else. So Ignacio Ambriz already thinks what punishment he will put on both players.

Was Leo Fernández the one who started it all?

There is a version that Leo Fernández has been involved in several controversies and fails technical decisions in inter-squads. Days ago, the Uruguayan soccer player offered an apology for a discomfort he had in practice. On the other hand, “Fingers” is very calm and had to do something extremely serious to make him angry.

