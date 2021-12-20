“There was a foul on Juan Jesus, offside to the limit and it’s not easy live”

Luca Marelli, former referee and moviolista for Dazn, through his YouTube channel analyzed the episode of the goal canceled against Kessié in the Milan-Napoli final that is causing so much discussion: “I will not take a clear position, it is a border line situation in which I am Both positions are acceptable. Massa refereed perfectly, flawlessly, then the episode arrived. Speaking live I was a bit imprecise, but I assure you it is not easy: at the end of the game I expressed myself as now.

Objectively, there was a foul by Giroud on Juan Jesus, you could blow that one but Massa does not see it and only sees the images of the offside. The review is a must because the VAR did not decide whether the offside position impacts or not. Unlike Palomino, Giroud does not touch or hold and only moves the foot outwards without touching Jesus. My doubt is based on this for an episode other than that of Bergamo.

Did it bother? For the player yes, from the pictures it does not seem. Having said that I would not be objective in defining the regular goal, in the same way the opposite, the reality is that it is at the limit and any decision would have created controversy. Even after hours it is one of those episodes where I can’t have a clear idea