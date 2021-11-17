there was a giant bear outside the confines of the Beta map!

Despite having concluded a few days ago, the Elden Ring Network Test continues to reserve surprises. Some participants in this closed-door test have indeed managed to cross the boundaries of the Beta and, in exploring the surrounding regions of the Interregnum, have stumbled upon the lair of a giant bear!

Once discovered the way to get around the “invisible walls” that precluded the access in the Network Test to the external areas a Sepulchrid And Storm Storm, some intrepid Lightless have gone in search of further clues on the final map of Elden Ring, thus uncovering puzzles hidden by FromSoftware among unused polygonal models, unusual architectural structures still in development … e bears.

One of the most fearsome creatures discovered by the explorers of the map outside the Elden Ring Beta region is in fact a gigantic bear with a not too dissimilar appearance from the Yao Guai of the post-apocalyptic series of Fallout. Also behind the invisible walls that delimit the area that can be visited in the Network Test, there is also an unused arena for the clash with a boss called Crucible Knight Floh, as well as the polygonal model of a secondary character not better specified.

Before leaving you to the videos that testify to these discoveries, we remind you that on our pages you will find the special with the Elden Ring test between gameplay and open world content.