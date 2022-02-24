There was ‘a great deal of fear’





In a conversation with the media on Wednesday, Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis said playing former first lady Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming limited series “The First Lady” involved “a huge amount of fear.”

“You don’t want to insult them with your performance,” he said during a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Obama is one of three first ladies portrayed in the series. She also features Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in roles sure to garner awards attention this Emmy season.

As the only actress playing a first lady still alive on the show, Davis was asked if she felt any added pressure knowing Obama might see her work. Davis said she not only acknowledges that fact, but that she “keeps you up at night.”

That said, Davis added, “That’s what we live as artists for.” “It’s a great exercise in letting go, and it’s a great exercise in transformation,” he said. “But, to answer the question: Te-rri-fying.” Like Obama, Davis was challenged to capture not only the woman people saw on camera, but to put her essence into the performance. In her experiences meeting Obama, Davis said, she was struck by his “sense of worth” and “sense of belonging.” “[She] it looked like a rooted tree, a rooted oak,” he said. “There was nothing about her that felt secondary, that she was the woman behind the man. She absolutely seemed like a person who has a sense of herself.” Davis added: “Barack doesn’t make her into someone; she was somebody from the moment she came out of her mother’s womb.” The stories told in “The First Lady,” from executive producers Cathy Schulman (“Crash”) and Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”), span 120 years, but have threads that narratively connect the stories. It premieres April 17 at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime.

.

Read more Entertainment News in Spanish

Source