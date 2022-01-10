“There was a perception that we had from Napoli”

The Naples environment is still shaken by the official transfer of Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto. Although the stalemate in the situation of the renewal of the blue captain seemed clear for some time, there still seems to be some disbelief for losing a player as representative as him.

During the broadcast Radio Goal, broadcast on Radio Kiss Kiss Naples, intervened Andrea D’Amico, intermediary of the operation that led to this transfer, who expressed his thoughts on this choice of the player: “I am very pleased with theapplause from Maradona, but I believe it is one thing absolutely deserved. Lorenzo has always testified to thelove for this shirt, the fact that it goes away changes nothing.

Going to Toronto and loving Napoli are not things in opposition. The contract has expired e another life begins, it is normal in the world of work “.

Lorenzo Insigne

The intermediary then revealed an important background on the operation: “Was Insigne waiting for a counter offer from Napoli? We need to talk about this with Pisacane, Insigne’s agent. We have never had this perception. I am a friend of Pisacane, we did a great job together and we don’t have never had a perception of this type.

The task that the Toronto president had given me was that of complete the operation. I’m glad we did it. I found professionalism and collaboration from all Lorenzo’s entourage, the deal was successful also for this”.

Felice Luongo