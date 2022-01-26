There was a shipwreck off the coast of Florida: there are 39 missing

Since Tuesday morning, the American coast guard has been looking for 39 people missing due to a shipwreck off the coast of Florida: according to the testimony of the only survivor found so far, a boat loaded with people that left the Bahamas last Saturday to migrate towards north.

The report of the shipwreck came in the early hours of the morning, with the sighting of a man overboard sitting on the bottom of an overturned boat, about 72 kilometers from Port Fierce, a city in Florida. Once he was rescued, the man said he left the Bahamas last Saturday with 39 other people. The shipwreck would have occurred on Saturday, due to bad weather, and it seems that the people on board were without life jackets. The American coast guard is patrolling the whole area from the Bahamas to Fort Pierce: Tuesday evening the searches had covered about 2 thousand square kilometers, but so far no one has been found.

According to the coast guard, the boat was carrying migrants: the Bahamas-Florida route is quite frequent in the traffic of people who usually try to reach the United States from Cuba or Haiti. Boats are often precarious and overcrowded: in past years, thousands of migrants have died in similar incidents. For now, however, there are no official confirmations either on the nature of the accident or on the nationality of the people on board.