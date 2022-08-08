“There was a time when I…”

Motherhood is a super difficult stage in every way, taking care of a new being that has come out of your womb, nurturing it, protecting it and feeling that great love for someone you haven’t known before.

It is a beautiful process but at the same time complicated with its painful and fragrant nuances and as we said at the beginning: difficult.

It is also a self-love challenge. Your body has changed, no doubt, accepting and loving its ability to create life also becomes difficult… very difficult… and then we add work, individual projects, religious beliefs and endless factors to make things more difficult to more and more.

Now imagine going through this whole process alone. It’s actually a lot more common than you might imagine and these women deserve the whole world. Among the celebrities there are many single mothers but also many celebrities who were raised by one.

Successful, strong and independent women who raised persevering, educated, healthy and hardworking children who are now known around the world. They are admirable and recognizable, of course.

Celebrities raised by single mothers

barack obama

Barack Obama childhood story is quite interesting and amazing. The former President of the United States was raised by Stanley Ann Dunham who had his son, the result of his marriage to Barack Obama Sr. They divorced when the politician was just one year old.

His father never cared for him as he had another family in Kenya, so his mother had to work hard to raise her son. He never imagined he would become his country’s first black president.

justin bieber

The young Canadian singer was raised by Pattie Mallette, his mother who had him at the age of 18. Many people offered her an abortion, but she knew she could manage with her little one.

He put his addictions aside and worked hard to ensure his little one didn’t lack for anything because Justin Bieber’s dad ran away when he was just ten months old.

She assures that Jeremy Bieber, the singer’s father, has always been by her side and attentive to her upbringing, but in reality she takes credit for it because she has been the constant figure in her life, supporting and educating until he became one of the singers. most important in the industry today.

Angelina Jolie

We talked about the fact that Angelina Jolie has a great physical resemblance to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who always dreamed of being a recognized actress but did not succeed.

The day she married John Voight, her dream came to an end and she had to struggle against her indifference and violence, seeing her goal of Hollywood fame in the distance.

Despite all the obstacles and difficulties she encountered, Marcheline was able to get out of the rut and raise Angelina Jolie, who fulfilled her mother’s dream: to be one of the most famous, millionaire and renowned actresses of Hollywood cinema. .

Kanye West

On his latest album, we hear the rapper repeatedly pay tribute to his mother, Donda West, who became pregnant at the age of 20. Her partner abandoned her and the powerful and still strong woman had to get two jobs to be able to support her son who would later, thanks to her unconditional support, become a successful musician and later the husband (today hui ex-husband) of one of the most famous in the industry.

Jennifer Aniston

In several interviews, Jennifer Aniston spoke about how her relationship with her father was complicated since childhood. Nancy Dow, her mother, separated from John Aniston and raised her alone with great effort.

The actress grew up as happy as possible, calm, with everything she needed for her daily life and never ran out of food on the table.

Later, she became one of Hollywood’s most important actresses and gained great recognition with her role as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’.

As an adult, she managed to reconcile with her father and have a more bearable relationship, but she will live forever grateful to her mother, who sadly passed away in 2016.