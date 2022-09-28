There was a time when there was zero electricity generation in Cuba › Cuba › Granma

After Hurricane Ian passed through Cuba, a critical point was reached by the National Electric System (SEN), which yesterday reported an exceptional condition of zero electricity generation, which means that the entire country was left without service.

Lázaro Guerra Hernández, technical director of the Electric Union (UNE), explained at the Round Table on Tuesday that this complicated condition is associated with the complex weather effects that impacted the SEN infrastructure.

The failure was given in the western, central and eastern links, a complex process that, to restore it, had to be worked with precision during the night of this Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday.

Guerra Hernández added that the system was working in a difficult situation, since the hurricane left four provinces without electricity.

This circumstance caused a relatively high load power for the eastern area, and caused a failure in the three line links; between Matanzas and Guiteras, and Matanzas and Cotorro.

“The low load level in the western zone caused a phenomenon of instability. The frequency rose to very high values; there was a lot of generation and very little load, and in the eastern zone the opposite happened. This contradiction divided the electrical system and, subsequently, caused its total collapse,” he explained. the Technical Director of the UNE.

Work was being done on system restoration, but it is a process that takes time, since it must be done with precision, gradually and progressively.

It must be guaranteed that thermoelectric plants can be reached with sufficient voltage to start them up, he explained.

In the western zone, the complexity is added because there is a group of transmission lines damaged by the passage of Hurricane Ian, so getting the current to the thermoelectric plants in this part of the national territory becomes more difficult.