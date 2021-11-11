“There was a woman in the house, she dressed me and combed my hair”

“I said right away, he would never have been able to look after a little girl on his own. He didn’t do it all by himself, someone helped him »: the neighbor of Terry Kelly commented yesterday on all Australian TVs on the twist in the deal Cleo Smith. The 4-year-old was found safe and sound on the night of November 3, after being kidnapped on October 16 from the tent where she was camping with her family on the west coast of Australia.

Cleo Smith, the kidnapper followed his parents on social media. The craze for dolls

Cleo, also a woman at home

Cleo is fine, she is back from mom Ellie, from little sister Isla, from stepfather Jake. But the case is not closed. Yesterday the little girl, questioned by experts sent to her home in Carnarvon from Perth, almost a thousand kilometers further south, said that in those 18 long days spent in Terry Kelly’s cottage, crammed with Bratz dolls that the strange and taciturn 36-year-old collected with an obsessive passion, to take care of her there had been “a woman too”. “He used to come home, dress me, brush my hair,” Cleo would tell the psychologists. Carnarvon police did not confirm, or rather: they refused any comment. But the special team of investigators who had worked to find Cleo returned from Perth again. Yesterday, Sergeant Cameron Blaine, now known to all, with broad shoulders, a reassuring voice, the first to enter the room where the child was found, returned to the cottage he had broken into on November 3.

The searches

The search for clues, for traces of DNA has started again. When they arrested Terry Kelly, on charges of kidnapping a minor, they said: “He acted alone, we are not accomplices.” But many inhabitants of Brockman, the popular neighborhood north of Carnarvon, where almost exclusively Aboriginal people live, never believed it. For some, there would even be a network behind the kidnapping of the little girl. Others evoke a possible blackmail against his mother Ellie, who allegedly had drug problems.

These are just some of the rumors that have accompanied these weeks. The police have always denied everything, and told very little. No one took the Aussie million dollar bounty promised to anyone who would help find Cleo. Yet, they say, it was a man, with a phone call, who put the agents on the right track, that of Terry Kelly’s house in Tonkin Crescent.

Possible accomplices

Ever since the possibility of one or more likely an accomplice was raised, the police have only made it known that they have initiated more thorough checks on Kelly’s cell phones. There would be at least three. One confirming his presence near the campsite on the night of the kidnapping, two others found at home.

Cleo Smith found “safe and sound” after 18 days: a man arrested. “He had been seen buying diapers”

Special attention was also paid yesterday to a Mazda SUV parked in front of the house. The owner is a woman. Sergeant Blaine confirmed that the investigation now aims to clarify whether anyone else took part in the kidnapping, what their role was. “Anyone who has seen, met, talked, in person or on the phone, with Terry Kelly during the days of the kidnapping must tell us” the policeman said yesterday on TV: “We are here again to clarify if there was anyone else with Cleo” . Kelly arrived a few days ago in handcuffs at Casuarina prison, south of Perth.

New details have emerged about his life: abandoned two years by his drug addict mother, he was raised by a woman, in turn returning from a life with drug problems, whose six children had been taken away. “That child was a gift from heaven,” said the woman, an aboriginal like Kelly, interviewed on TV some time ago. Everyone considered Kelly a taciturn loner, perhaps a little strange, but never violent.

It was social media that revealed his obsessions: for dolls, but also for children, he said he had a large family that doesn’t really exist. “Maybe there isn’t any woman – some neighbors said yesterday – maybe it was just him, disguised.”