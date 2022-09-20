There was an attack and robbery at an American school with a Christian profile – Haiti under fire and looting

Haiti entered on Monday a new day of protests and mobilizations against the government in the capital and neighboring regions, although it is expected that it could quickly spread to the rest of the country, anticipating a worsening of the climate of instability due to the increase in political and social tensions there. .

The protests are resuming after a week characterized by mobilizations, attacks and looting that reached greater momentum after the Prime Minister, Ariel Hery, announced on Thursday the 18th an increase in fuel prices.

In summary, vehicle fires, office robberies, street and highway blockades, barricades and tire burning have been recorded.

A report by Alfred Michner, from the Gazette Haiti News digital portal, reports that this new outbreak of protests occurred early in the morning with demonstrations in Delmas and Petion-Ville. The road section that connects these communities looked deserted.

The public transport service, commerce, industry and public administration are out of operation. Under this situation, few people dared to take to the streets

Groups of protesters erected barricades in some streets that had been cleaned during the past weekend.

John Brown Lalue and Bourdon avenues, east of the capital, were also blocked, where protesters throw stones at people trying to jump the barricades. The surrounding streets were also deserted and with some parapets and there were obstacles right at the entrance of the Hotel Montana and in front of Muncheez, a company dedicated to the restaurant business.

The Delmas 33 road was blocked at the height of the Dumorday and “K-naval” markets

The route to the Toussaint Louverture International Airport airport has been calm. Vehicle traffic decreased, except for some motorcyclists on duty.

Against Caritas

A little less than 24 hours after the condemnation last Sunday made by the United States against the assaults and appropriation of goods and products from foreign facilities in Haiti, hundreds of Haitians looted the offices of Civil Protection and Caritas International in Haiti on Monday morning. Lavaud, on the route to Saint-Louis du Nord.

This is the second attack and robbery against Cáritas since last Friday they did the same thing in Gonaïves. The day before, the World Food Program was looted.

Given this, the government commissioner, Me Jacques Lafontant, has requested a detailed report on damage and identification of the perpetrators of these looting, as well as fires and vandalism, to proceed to justice.

Founded in 1975, Caritas Haiti is a social organization whose mission is “to build a more just and caring society.”

The National Office coordinates the diocesan Caritas that operate throughout Haiti, through its administrative team and around 4,000 volunteers who are members of parish Caritas.

Yesterday, Sunday, the United States embassy in Haiti condemned “the acts of looting, vandalism and violence” against the facilities of several foreign institutions that occurred during the protests against the increase in fuel prices and the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Until now, the US embassy has remained silent as Port-au-Prince and the provinces have lived under the scourge of violence.