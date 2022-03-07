There was never a Televisa catalog, but the mothers did offer their daughters, says Luis de Llano

Louis of Llano was questioned by Yordi Pinkish about the existence of the catalog of Televisaa file with photographs and personal data about the company’s actresses that was allegedly used to offer sexual services to powerful people.

In this regard, the producer He assured that this myth is false and is supported by a folder that some employees of the television station had in order to more easily select the talent that would be summoned to the company’s projects.

“It never existed, there was a book for casting,” he said.

He assured that if someone went through human trafficking or the sexservice on the channel, he never found out and assured that although there is an image that the filmmakers have the power to make others bow down before them, it is rather the opposite.

“The producer gives himself some terrible rubbish, you arrive from eight in the morning to two in the morning and if you do poorly in a series, the train takes you.”

The producer assured that he never took advantage of his position

Despite this, Plain accepted that some actresses have spoken of stories related to this alleged Catalogue, although he said for him all this is a myth. What did surprise him, he said, was what mothers were willing to do to bring their daughters to fame.

According to as well Writerseveral mothers of families offered their daughtersto which he always responded with negatives, making them see that they were wrong about the way they perceived him,

“Do you think I could have made the number of groups that I did, the number of programs, the number of soap operas if that were true? It’s a myth,” he said.

He added that these rumors have become bigger and bigger to the point of including politicians and characters public. The biggest beneficiaries of this, in his view, are the gossip magazines. “That myth exists and they are going to continue.”

