There was no plan B for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ if Natalie Portman said no: “We never would have tried to replace her” – Movie News

In theaters July 8!

“I never thought about that! I guess I never think about what would happen if someone says no”. When Taika Waititi went to talk to Natalie Portman to ask her to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after nine years, a possible loss did not cross his mind. The director went to the meeting with the actress without a plan B in case things did not go as he expected and Thor: Love and Thunder it became impossible.

“We would have thought of something. Probably, we would have found a solution”Waititi tells SensaCinema. What the also screenwriter and actor is sure of is that Jane Foster would have been removed from the equation. “We wouldn’t have used another actress. We would have found another story. For all of us, Natalie is Jane Foster. We would never have tried to replace her.”

If we came face to face with Portman’s refusal, we would be talking about a Thor: Love and Thunder very different because Jane Foster is one of the main keys of this new adventure of the character that Chris Hemsworth has been playing since 2011. The fourth installment about the Asgard superhero hits theaters on July 8. set after Avengers: Endgame (2019), the protagonist faces hat (Christian Bale), a villain who wants to kill all the gods. Thor will enlist the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Korg (Waititi) and his ex Jane Foster, who is now the bearer of the Mjolnir.

From Scientist to Thunder Goddess: Jane Foster’s MCU Journey from ‘Thor’ to ‘Love and Thunder’

“It’s amazing to be able to be a part of the MCU now, where there’s such a wide variety of female characters.”Portman says. The interpreter is one of the veterans of the franchise. She debuted as Jane Foster in Thor (2011) and, after repeating in the sequel Thor: The Dark World (2013), said goodbye to superheroes. At that time, the variety of female characters and superheroines and their treatment were quite improvable.

Although the MCU is now more pluralistic than in the past, Portman would like to see it increase in terms of representation:

It could even expand further! I’d love to see more, but it’s lucky to be a part of it at a time when kids can see it. There are so many people who can relate to them and they can really choose between their characters or their superpower, it doesn’t have to be, ‘Oh. There’s only one girl so that’s me’ and that’s a big change from when she was little

THE LOVE AND HUMANITY OF A SUPERHEROINE

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.



The story of Thor: Love and Thunder lives up to its title. In many surprising ways. With this film, his second as director after the success of Thor: Ragnarök, a film with which he gave a new life to the character of the god of thunder; Waititi wanted to explore “The idea of ​​love and what love really is” and not only with the characters of Thor and Jane Foster.

“There are some aspects of love throughout the movie… Even the title may not really be about the two of them. I think generally, the whole movie is about the different kinds of love there are and how powerful it isWaititi adds.

What most excited Portman about her return was being able to bring to life a superheroine with a human side that “she’s vulnerable and fierce and doubts herself”. The actress acknowledges that she prefers to see characters with weaknesses: “People sometimes say that a feminist character kicks ass and is very tough. For me it is much more human to have someone who has moments in which she is powerful, but also moments where it’s vulnerable, and you can be both and you can have strengths and weaknesses at the same time and that’s fine.”

Natalie Portman split with Marvel in 2013, but she’s back with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ for good reason

Each Marvel movie usually responds to a specific genre. There are ‘thrillers’ like Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), films with some horror elements such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), installments that are heist movies like Avengers: Infinity War (2018)… In the case of Thor: Love and Thunderwe are before a romantic comedy.

Are there any film genres that Waititi would like to use in a future installment of the franchise? “I’ll probably end up doing just Thor movies. I’m happy with that. But if there’s another one, it would have to be something very different, very unexpected,” she replies. “When I think about Thor and what would be interesting to see, maybe a very low budget movie, like an independent movie. Very small. A kind of ‘road trip’ like Rain Man (1988) but with Thor“. What do you think about the idea?

MUSIC AND JOKE BEHIND THE SCENES

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Thor.



A normal day on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder with Waititi at the controls it sounds, in Portman’s words, like going to a party:

Taika’s mission, every day, is to make sure everyone has a great time. He DJs on set, there’s always music playing, he talks into the microphone telling jokes, he tries to make everyone laugh all the time… He keeps the atmosphere very relaxed and very fluid and he wants to create a spontaneity and receptivity that continues into everything that happens

Thor: Love and Thunder has helped Portman discover that making Marvel movies is fun. And part of her fault has been to do the action scenes that she couldn’t participate in in her first stage as Jane Foster.

“It was really cool to be able to do action choreography and be attached to cables and fly…” says the actress. “Now I understand how much fun it is to make these movies because I think the other times I was a little bit out of the action”.

