“There was no progress” for a ceasefire meeting in Turkey, according to Ukrainian minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba lamented on Thursday that there was no progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in southern Turkey.

“We have mentioned a halt,” he told reporters, adding that they had nevertheless decided with Lavrov to “continue their efforts.”

“Ukraine did not surrender the fire, but there was no progress in that sense,” the minister reiterated. “We are open to diplomacy, but if it does not work we will protect our country and our people“.

“We wanted to get a 24-hour ceasefire. Lavrov said that Moscow wanted to talk about humanitarian corridors“, he specified, waiting for a corridor to be opened to evacuate the city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, under intense Russian bombardment.

One of them, perpetrated against a pediatric hospital on wednesdaygenerated enormous international rejection.

“First of all, I came here for humanitarian reasons, for the evacuation of civilians. But Lavrov did not want to promise anything on this point,” insisted the head of Ukrainian diplomacy. However, “we have decided to continue our efforts and I plan to continue with this format.”

“I am determined to continue because we want this war to come to an end and that our country is liberated from the occupiers,” declared Kuleba, who is looking for “serious and constructive negotiations.” “If Russia is willing, so are we,” he settled.

This is the first meeting between two high-level officials from Ukraine and Russia since the start of the Moscow offensive exactly two weeks ago.

The meeting, which lasted 1h40, took place in the city of Antalya, in southern Turkey, in the presence of the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Cavusoglu.