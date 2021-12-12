“There was not even the intention of making it”

When Juric talks about the prospects of the Turinit is always illuminated. And yesterday at the press conference on the eve of the match against Bologna it was. Without making controversy, however, it was very explicit and clear. To those who asked him what his relationship was with Cairo – the president had been a guest of Radio Deejay shortly before and had talked about him and Torino saying about the coach who preferred people who say things immediately, when you can still speak, than those who speak later – he replied: “We did not intervene on anything, the goal was all different. I think what matters is the team and my feeling, which I also told the players, is that at times it almost seems to me that they are satisfied, let’s say, to compete well. Thinking about the past, now we compete, but in my opinion it is not enough because, in my opinion, they must have another kind of nastiness to face the challenges as the opportunities pass and we are leaving various points on the road. And on this we have to grow a lot. We have done many things on the game, but it is as if we were happy, that the team is happy to compete with everyone, to be fair, tough, but we are not able to collect what we owe. Surely I would like the team to make a qualitative leap in this, to become a little more aware of the opportunities that each match gives and reap the most “.

And when asked if by saying “we didn’t intervene” he meant that he hadn’t been able to record quickly enough, Juric pointed out: “No, no, absolutely zero”. And then he was asked if in positive addressed to January market and again the Turin coach: “Things are done in July and August. Since August 30th I have started working with my team and the goal is always to improve all the players. This is my team, I feel good. They all give their best, but I think they can give even more. January it is a market that we will talk about later, but it is not a market that upsets you or in which great things are done. So I am happy with the team, with how it behaves and we go on like this, trying to improve the aspects I said ”. Then specifying the leap in quality that the team should make, Juric said: “We need to play well, improve on many technical aspects and, in my opinion, we have difficulties on certain things and we will never be able to do everything in my mind” . Pressed on not having recorded in relation to the summer reflections with Cairo, Juric said: “I brought Pjaca, that is, it was free. I don’t want to go back to certain things, but as I said I’m very satisfied with the team and everything. When the transfer market ends, I resume my work and the answers given to me by the players are very satisfying, but the goal in general was different. And on this, zero percent was made, it’s not that if I run a brothel, two or three players are taken. It’s a joke. Serious work is a whole different thing. And that on Pjaca we went to arrange in the end, not to arrange because Pjaca arrived first, however the global idea as I thought in my head did not exist and there was not even the intention to realize it.

To the direct question if he will ask for some reinforcement in January, Juric’s response was punctual: “I never ask, in society we do all together. We have to take advantage of the different characteristics of the various players and sometimes this brings us advantages and other disadvantages. And me too I have to adapt in certain situations in a different way. There are two midfielders who are all fighters and these characteristics should be exploited. The fifths have certain characteristics. Then we have the attacking midfielders who need the ball to be brought to them because they are not sprinters or players who break games like Barrow can. It’s up to me to mix them well and at times I succeed and at others a little less. It’s up to me to fix everything, I don’t go to the market. This is my team: nothing happens on the transfer market“.

It is evident from the words of Mr. Juric that other players would be needed for his game, for example Barrow, but that society has not taken them from him and perhaps will not take them from him for which he he has to make do with the men he has at his disposal. A problem that all the coaches who passed into the Cairo era have had at Turin, some have said more or less clearly that they do not have a completely suitable squad, while others have kept it to themselves. Another one who had made it clear yesterday is Sinisa Mihajlovic: “In Turin there was a problem between me and Cairo on market issues, I was not thrown out for the lost derby (that of the Italian Cup, ed.) “.

At Turin the coaches change, but they always face the same problems and the growth of the team when there is one, like now with Juric, remains unfinished and so Toro and with him his fans and coaches have to be satisfied: when it goes well the team reaches mid-table and if someone else makes missteps, as happened in Parma and Milan, he can also taste Europe, but not be satisfied with it.