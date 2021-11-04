“There was resistance”. Cardinal Pell thunders over the scandals in the Vatican

A “resistance” within the secretariat of state: this is the latest expression of a high cardinal who could lead to discussion in circles close to the Vatican and not. Also because the subject in question is one of the most sensitive for the things of the sacred palaces: the economic-financial one.

The cardinal George Pell he is back in Rome, where he presented his Diary of imprisonment, the book on the time spent in prison as an innocent which is published by Cantagalli. Pell, in the presence of Senator Paola Binetti, gave a conference at the Nassirya Room. But the statements prior to the event also aroused much interest.

According to what is learned from The Corriere della Sera, in fact, the cardinal, which was the symbol of Ratzinger’s management, which is considered a conservative and which Pope Francis had chosen, before a scandal linked to alleged abuses (the Australian court case from which the cardinal was later acquitted) overwhelmed him, forcing him to abandon the assignment in the Vatican for imprisonment, he declared. well before going to the Senate, the following: “Cardinal Becciu also said that the Auditor had no authority to enter the Secretariat of State. This was absolutely false. It was written that the Auditor had authority, we too had the authority to control as the Secretariat for the Economy”.

Then the passage that is bouncing from news to news: “ But there was always resistance – he specified – . If the Auditor or we had been able to enter earlier, we would have saved a lot, a lot of money in London and elsewhere. ” Net of the case it concerns Angelo Becciu, the cardinal for whom Pell emphasizes the right to trial for the well-known events also linked to the palace of Lodnra, it is worth underlining how the Australian cardinal pointed out the existence of a sort of blockade that would have effectively prevented checks.

Cardinal Becciu, as we learn fromAdnkronos, he wanted to have his say on what Pell said in relation to several areas. Becciu, however, “regrets the words attributed to Cardinal Pell by today’s press, relating to the tired re-proposition, albeit in the form of suspicion, of subjects of considerable gravity. From the imaginative connections, albeit in the form of doubt, between sums from the Vatican Secretariat of State and the accusers of the trial he underwent in Australia for eccentric emphasis on thought regarding the financial autonomy of the Secretariat “. Pell had also talked about the possibility of being “framed”.

Returning to the presentation of the book, the senator Paola Binetti we wanted to focus on how Diary of imprisonment, which photographs Pell’s experience in prison, can also serve to show the way to those who decide to engage in politics. For the parliamentarian, without an ideal aimed at justice, it is useless to hypothesize to take the field. But Cardinal Pell’s book – as Binetti always remarked – also configures a full testimony of faith, also representing a path full of meaning.