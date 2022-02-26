“There was some illegal stuff,” Gabe Newell explains why NFTs were banned on Steam

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

NFTs in the world of video games have turned out to be one of the most controversial topics in recent months. Although some believe that they are a scam, there are others who see them as the future of video games. That’s why it drew a lot of attention that Valve took a clear position on this by banning them from Steam, but why did they do this? Gabe Newell, head of Valve, already explained it.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Gabe Newell was asked about the decision to ban NFT games from Steam. The manager made it clear that they made this decision because, although blockchain technology is interesting, there are some dodgy projects, as well as some that are simply “illegal”.

“Things that were being done were very dodgy. And there were some illegal things that were going on behind the scenes, and you’re like, yeah, this is bad. Blockchain is a great technology, but the ways it’s been used today are pretty dubious. And you want to stay away from that,” he explained.

Newell’s explanation makes us understand Valve’s position and why it makes sense. Let’s remember that when they banned this kind of games in their store there were those who criticized it, assuring that Valve was already doing something similar to NFTs with the hats of Team Fortress 2 or the skins of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. These statements make us see that Valve is not against technology, it is only afraid that it is being used in a negative way.

Newell also does not look favorably on cryptocurrencies on Steam

In the same interview, Newell touched on the topic of cryptocurrencies. The manager was concerned about the number of fraudulent transactions paid with this type of currency. On the other hand, he pointed out that the volatility of currencies such as Bitcoin makes it not easy to have them as a payment option.

“We have the same problem when we accept cryptocurrencies, 50% of the transactions paid with cryptocurrencies were fraudulent, right? You look at that and say, well, that’s bad. And so the volatility of cryptocurrency meant that people had no idea what price they were actually paying. Yes, they were tied to a cryptocurrency, but most people’s salary is not in cryptocurrency.

So they wonder: how come I paid $498 for this product? And if the answer is, you know, that’s what happens when you have a highly volatile currency that you’re paying for. That’s like, today, you paid 99 cents for the product. Tomorrow, you are going to pay $498 USD. So it just wasn’t a good method. The people who are currently active in that space are usually not good actors,” he said.

And you, what do you think about it? Do you think Gabe Newell is right? Tell us in the comments.

