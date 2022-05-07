there were 11 games so good you won’t know which one to keep

Great sagas that jumped to 3D, the presentation of iconic characters and games that defined genres came together.

If the fight for GOTY in 1991 already seemed ruthless to you with Street Fighter II The World Warrior, Sonic the Hedgehog, Monkey Island 2 LeChuck’s Revenge or The Legend of Zelda A Link to The Past, we guarantee that 1996 is not a year that stay behind A year that managed to meet, not only great video games, but also allowed us to experience historic moments in the industry through his works.

There are many games that have been left out of the list, but we cannot forget: the hooligan Duke Nukem 3D took the leap to 3D becoming the most popular title in the franchise, in Saturn, Treasure brought us a Guardian Heroesa beat ’em up with a sensational artistic section and a particular scrolling system. Panzer Dragoon II Zwei wowed Sega 32-Bit players with a rail-based shooter that ranks among the best in the console’s catalogue.

Command & Conquer: Red Alert, Toonstruck, Wipeout 2097, The Neverhood, Super Puzzle Fighter 2, The Settlers II, The Story of Thor 2, Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, Donkey Kong Country 3, PC Fútbol 5.0, Kirby Super Star o Vandal Hearts are just some of the games we receive: a year of real madness for the players.

Super Mario 64 Mario’s jump to three dimensions continues to be remembered as one of the most surprising moments in the industry. The first time we grabbed that sci-fi controller and took control of Mario via the analog stick is something we’ll never forget. Mario 64 was an excellent platformer in all aspects, a visual wonder and an icon of Nintendo’s 64 Bits. tomb Raider Although we met Lara Croft in 1996, the franchise has not stopped giving us great titles throughout the more than 25 years that have passed since the release of Tomb Raider. Core Design and Eidos Interactive managed to create a heroine who would know how to conquer the public with a commitment to action, puzzles and platforms, in an exploration of ruins in the purest Indiana Jones style. Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars The joint development of Square and Nintendo resulted in one of the most beloved RPGs of all time by Nintendo fans. The arrival of Mario to the RPG was accompanied by a lot of humor, a superb artistic section with pre-rendered graphics and an impeccable soundtrack. An unforgettable game that featured names like Shigeru Miyamoto and Hironobu Sakaguchi in its production. WaveRace 64 The sensation when sailing the sea in Wave Race is unique and they achieved it with careful physics that turned each race into a different experience. Wave Race bet on jet skis for its original speed game, with jumps, acrobatics, slalom between flags and hits between competitors. Wave Race 64 allowed us to choose between different characters with different attributes and abilities, as well as various game modes. resident Evil Shinji Mikami surprised the world with a game that would popularize the survival horror genre until it became one of the most successful in history. The Spencer Mansion and even the smallest of its details have become an icon of the genre. The cinematic setting, the fixed cameras, the tank-like control and the design of its pre-rendered backgrounds managed to create a perfect horror atmosphere. quake In June 1996, first-person shooter lovers received what would be one of the most influential titles in the genre and could only come from the hands of id Software. Quake integrated three-dimensional models for the characters integrated in a true three-dimensional space, becoming one of the great advances of the genre in three dimensions thanks to the Quake engine. metal-slug The work of Nazca in Neo-Geo is a symbol of the arcade and one of the best games that have passed through the arcades. The greatest representative of the run and gun conquered the audience with a two-dimensional graphic section pampered to the smallest detail, a great sense of humor and an action as frenetic as challenging that also allowed us to distribute shots in company. mario kart 64 Although Super Mario Kart was already a success on the SNES, the jump from Mode 7 to 3D in Mario Kart 64 took the franchise to another level and laid the foundation for titles to come. Mario Kart 64 had four cups made up of four circuits and eight racers. It featured Grand Prix Mode, Time Trial, Showdown Mode, and Battle Mode, making special use of the four Nintendo 64 controller ports. Sid Meier’s Civilization II Five years after Sid Meier surprised us with Civilization, his long-awaited sequel arrived, a game that improved on the 1991 formula in all aspects and served to define many of the most characteristic aspects of the franchise, such as its isometric perspective. MicroProse’s strategy title put us in charge of a civilization, with so many goals and options that the hours flew by without us even realizing it. crash bandicoot For a long time, Crash Bandicoot was the PlayStation mascot for many, and it did so by turning heads in a genre ruled by Mario and Sonic. The study that he found the key to conquer the public was none other than Naughty Dog and Crash would become the icon of an entire generation. The 96 title started a saga that has already managed to sell more than 50 million copies worldwide. Devil Blizzar came to say goodbye to the year 1996 and did so with an action RPG game that would give its name to one of the most important and recognized sagas of the genre. The fantastic dark fantasy story, the amazing quality of its cinematics, an unforgettable soundtrack and a unique atmosphere defined a title that offered us hundreds of hours of fun while we made our way with our character, equipping ourselves and leveling up.

As a note, if you are looking for the first generation of pokemon In the list, we have to confess that we include them among the games of 1998, being the year in which they arrived in the West. Although since then we have decided to stick to the year of release strictly, regardless of the country.

Therefore, 1996 was also the year that the Japanese received Pokémon Red, Pokémon Green, and Pokémon Blue, kicking off what would become one of the most important video game franchises with some unforgettable titles for Game Boy and 151 creatures that accompanied us on many trips.

More about: GOTY and 1996.