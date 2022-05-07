there were 11 games so good you won’t know which one to keep
Great sagas that jumped to 3D, the presentation of iconic characters and games that defined genres came together.
If the fight for GOTY in 1991 already seemed ruthless to you with Street Fighter II The World Warrior, Sonic the Hedgehog, Monkey Island 2 LeChuck’s Revenge or The Legend of Zelda A Link to The Past, we guarantee that 1996 is not a year that stay behind A year that managed to meet, not only great video games, but also allowed us to experience historic moments in the industry through his works.
There are many games that have been left out of the list, but we cannot forget: the hooligan Duke Nukem 3D took the leap to 3D becoming the most popular title in the franchise, in Saturn, Treasure brought us a Guardian Heroesa beat ’em up with a sensational artistic section and a particular scrolling system. Panzer Dragoon II Zwei wowed Sega 32-Bit players with a rail-based shooter that ranks among the best in the console’s catalogue.
Command & Conquer: Red Alert, Toonstruck, Wipeout 2097, The Neverhood, Super Puzzle Fighter 2, The Settlers II, The Story of Thor 2, Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, Donkey Kong Country 3, PC Fútbol 5.0, Kirby Super Star o Vandal Hearts are just some of the games we receive: a year of real madness for the players.
As a note, if you are looking for the first generation of pokemon In the list, we have to confess that we include them among the games of 1998, being the year in which they arrived in the West. Although since then we have decided to stick to the year of release strictly, regardless of the country.
Therefore, 1996 was also the year that the Japanese received Pokémon Red, Pokémon Green, and Pokémon Blue, kicking off what would become one of the most important video game franchises with some unforgettable titles for Game Boy and 151 creatures that accompanied us on many trips.
