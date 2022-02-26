“There were no Barbies like me”, interview with Ángela Aguilar

In the 90s and 2000s, girls and young women wanted to be like Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Christina Aguilera or Lady Gaga, models that moved away from the Latin physiognomy and, especially, from the Mexican one.

At a time when there is talk of representation —of gender and race— Ángela Aguilar is one of the new exponents that opens the way or, as she says, that seeks to highlight, exalt and fall in love with what it is to be Mexican.

The 18-year-old seems to go against the current of what musical, generational and physical trends mark.

Today many girls want to be Angela, that girl who describes herself as “a rare beauty, with a very large nose and mouth, oval eyes and brown skin”.

“Mexican women represent different types of beauty and we feel proud, being Mexican and American (American), with dual nationality, I am part of those two worlds; when I grew up I never saw a Barbie that looked like me; I am a strange beauty, different from the one we see but, being like this and having this visibility that what I do gives me, helps me so that the girls who see me know that there are different types of beauty”, she tells EL UNIVERSAL.

Photo: Carlos Mejía/EL UNIVERSAL



the legacy continues

Ángela was born on October 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, California, and like her father, Pepe —who was born in San Antonio, Texas—, her American nationality has not prevented her from representing regional Mexican music, with which she continues the legacy started by Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar.

The young woman, who represents the third generation of musicians in the Aguilar dynasty, at her young age, has been on stage for more than a decade.

She has released three unreleased albums, was applauded by Vicente Fernández himself and has been named Revelation Artist of the Year at the Bandamax Awards.

The Premios Juventud distinguished her for Best Mariachi-Ranchera song, for her song “Dime how you want”, alongside Christian Nodal.

With this musical success, the singer achieved something never achieved by a Mexican, being the first national artist to enter the Billboard Global 200 list.

At just seven years old, he was already touring with his father some important stages in Mexico and the United States.

The interpreter even recalls with grace and nostalgia that, before knowing how to speak Spanish well, she already knew all the songs of her famous grandparents.

In those years Angelita, as they call her at home, was invited to sing the United States national anthem for President Barack Obama, at the house of Antonio Banderas. Perhaps an omen of what she would bring him.

The legacy that Angela inherited began with her grandparents.



Defend the Mexican regional

Although today the Mexican regional is experiencing a second wind with young performers, the new generations are beginning to be interested in this genre that, until a few years ago, was thought to be on the verge of extinction.

Even with this favorable scenario, the young woman knows that the genre that has had important exhibitors such as her grandmother Flor Silvestre, who died in 2020, and others such as Lola Beltrán, Lucha Villa and Rocío Durcal, among a dozen others, there is currently little female representation.

This makes Ángela feel a commitment to her family tradition and her gender, which is why she confesses that she is excited that her audience is mostly girls and adolescents who see her as a role model.

The young woman is aware of the second wind that regional Mexican music is experiencing thanks to young performers like her, Christian Nodal or her cousin Majo Aguilar, who make millennials and centennials interested and even turn them into idols.

In 2019 Ángela Aguilar was appointed artistic and cultural representative of Zacatecas.

Despite the success, he still sees a problem: the lack of female representation in the genre that more than six decades ago elevated his grandmother Flor Silvestre and some other women.

“It is a gender dominated by men and it is important to have representation in all places, there should always be equality. There are fewer young women in the Mexican regional and that means there are more nominations for men; If I have learned something and I have set myself a task, it is to invite more young women to sing this genre, to be encouraged, ”she says.

Image to follow

So far, it seems that Aguilar has achieved his goal, because this year he had his first solo palenque, also his first concert without his father in Mexico City (he managed to gather more than 17 thousand attendees) and has created a cult in around her, her music and her image.

In addition, she has her own doll, which can be purchased at her online store and at her shows; Her fans also ask her through social networks where she buys her clothes, where and how she paints her nails and even replicates her haircut, even in several aesthetics in Mexico City the cut already exists Angela Aguilar.

“Today an artist cannot afford to just sing, an artist is no longer like before and you have to be more complete, you have to sing, but also write, but also be present on social networks, even be an entrepreneur” .

Instagram Angela Aguilar.



Ángela not only sings: she composes, designs, is an influencer —she has almost 8 million followers on Instagram—, and at the same time that she is taking acting classes, because she wants to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother Flor Silvestre and make movies if possible.

She has become a fashion icon for many young women and girls who want to look like her and is distinguished by wearing clothes from designers like Versace to those made by Mexican artisans.

For now, he is singing “La malagueña”, the main theme of Juan Osorio’s new melodrama La inheritance.

“I am a little woman trying to do something different with the mariachi, I don’t want to be disrespectful, I want to honor the traditions, but I want to evolve them, I want to wear a typical dress but I want to add Swarovski, a crinoline, make it different,” explains Ángela, who has received various compliments on her attire throughout her career.

“I have looked for a way to honor the family legacy and add what is mine, what my generation brings, feel comfortable releasing a product that bears my last name, but accompanied by my artistic identity.”

Until now, everything has been success after success in the singer’s career and she recognizes that the pressure to come from the lineage from which she comes is great, although she knows that, thanks to the support of her father, she already has an advantage that she did not imagine. She angela she hoped that perhaps her recognition would reach her at 30 years old, as happened with Pepe Aguilar, and not at 18.

bitter pill

The young woman has already faced her first setbacks but, she has said, they helped her grow. She received harsh criticism after her interpretation of the National Anthem, prior to the fight between Saúl El Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, in 2021.

She did not enter into controversy; She says that she did have a hard time because of the criticism and accusations: “It was an experience that helped me grow. I did get out of the wave because I had never experienced a situation where so many people threw so much hate and bad vibes at me every time I opened the cell phone; I better turn it off.”

It was this drink that made her aware that social networks are not her reality, but also what prompted her to assume the role of a role model, since there are thousands of girls who listen to her music, go to her shows, they buy their dolls and dresses (it has a brand of typical outfits made by Oaxacan artisans).

Just as her father has a taste for rock, Angela is fixated on Tejano music, not for nothing her favorite singer is Selena Quintanilla, of whom she has reverted some of her classics.

Ángela Aguilar at the Lo Nuestro Awards gala. Photo: AP



This makes the young woman, when she thinks about her future, see it broadly because, in addition to acting, she is dabbling in other genres, and will soon release a song with the American DJ Steve Aoki.

This will not be the first time that he sings professionally in English. In July 2019, she obtained permission from Lady Gaga to reinterpret the song “Shallow”, which marked her debut in the Anglo-Saxon market.

“I don’t have a limit in what I want to do, I feel that with work and dedication I can do everything I want, although my focus will always be on exalting our Mexican culture and being an example for my fans, so they know they have someone like them. on stage and that inspires them. We need more women in the Mexican regional”.

7.9

MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS

has Angela on the social network Instagram.

Angela Aguilar

Singer

“I am a strange beauty, different from the one we see but, being me like that, it helps me so that the girls who see me know that there are different types of beauty”

In 5

He was born on October 8, 2003 in Los Angeles.

At age six, he sang the US anthem for Barack Obama.

In 2019 he performed “Shalow”, his debut in the Anglo-Saxon market.

Her doll can be purchased online.

His favorite Tejano singer is Selena.

From a very young age, Ángela traveled the cities of the country in the company of her father, Pepe Aguilar, and her brother Leonardo.

