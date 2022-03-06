There were no state police inside La Corregidora

There was no presence of state police inside the La Corregidora stadium as part of the operation of the match between Querétaro and Atlaswhich was suspended due to violent events between fans of both teams.

Official sources consulted by AS Mexico confirmed that the state police of Querétaro did not participate in the security operation inside the Corregidora stadium during the duel between Gallos and Foxes and they only stayed on the outskirts and around the building.

The security device inside La Corregidora, according to the sources consulted, was made up only of private security elements hired by the Querétaro club. who were overwhelmed when the violent acts began in the stands, which later moved to the field and corridors.

The sources consulted reported that when the violence broke out in the stadium, the authority inspector requested the intervention of the state police, who were outside the stadium, but the request was rejected.

It should be noted that the La Corregidora stadium is owned by the state government and, as such, the state police traditionally participate in the security operations that are carried out for events in the building.