“There were so many preconceptions about us”

On November 11, 2006, a few months after West Side, Booba is invited in prime time to the Star Academy. For Le Parisien, he tells.

In 2006, rap was not nearly as popular as it is today. Those who practice it and experience real commercial success can be counted on the fingers of one hand and the stars of the time are called Sean Paul, Justin Timberlake or Nelly Furtado. Despite everything, a few rappers are doing well, Diam’s in the lead, but also Booba. In February of the same year, Le Duc unveiled his third solo album, West Side. And in November, he will open a huge door for French-speaking rap: that of television.

Read also: Booba chooses his most important title in his eyes.

Boba: “They were scared to death»

The appointment of the time, it is the Star Academy. Every Friday evening on TF1, the show brings together millions of viewers. And on November 11, 2006, Booba is therefore the guest. Claimed by the show for over a year, the rapper ended up accepting, wanting to open up to a wider audience. Dressed in Ünkut, Booba shares the stage with Cynthia, a candidate, and delivers a seductive performance on “Au bout des rêves”. The public is won over, the channel too. Yet it was not won in advance.

“We were so sulphurous, there were so many prejudices about us, they were scared to death, remembers Booba for Le Parisien. So much so that in the end they fall into our arms. Not just a: ‘Thank you for coming’, but almost: ‘Thank you for not raping my daughter, for not pissing in the dressing rooms!’”. If, at the time, his fans did not understand the process, Booba knew full well what he was doing. As usual, he breaks codes and opens doors. Twelve years later, Soprano is a juror of The Voice. And maybe it would never have happened without that evening in November 2006, when Booba accepted the invitation from TF1 and the Star Academy.

In the rest of the news, Gazo: the bewildering explosion of “DIE”.