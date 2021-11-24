there will also be in the white area

The Super Green Pass will also be in effect in the white areas. Pierpaolo Sileri, the Undersecretary of Health, declared this during an interview with Timeline on Sky TG24. “All activities will remain open, but it is clear that they will be closed to the unvaccinated,” he stressed. Sileri stated that the Super Green Pass “represents an added value for the orange zone, because it avoids closures. The only difference that there will be between the white yellow-orange area will be the use of the mask outdoors “.

Sileri: “The vaccine for children will be available from the beginning of December”

Super green pass: this is where non-vaccinated people will not be able to enter

During the interview with Sky TG24, Sileri also addressed the issue of administering the Covid-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11. “Children need to be vaccinated because if they get sick there is a risk that they will have serious complications. And we need to talk about Long Covid, because perhaps the 40-year-old does not go to intensive care, but as well as in children afterwards there can be disorders that last for a long time, because the virus attacks more organs “. The Undersecretary of Health added that the vaccine “will be available from early December”.

“From a logistical point of view, the existing hubs will be used to vaccinate children, with paths dedicated to children,” explained Sileri. “We need transparent information and explain to parents why they need to be vaccinated,” he added, and then underlined that children do not have a vaccination obligation and a Green Pass. Speaking of green certification, Sileri stated that it will be worth “probably nine months”.

“I don’t think we will get to the general requirement of the vaccine”

During the interview, Sileri excluded the possibility of a generalized vaccination obligation. “At the moment there is no need. The booster dose, which will affect all age groups, is a possibility that is offered to the population. For the categories that already have the obligation, the third dose should also be mandatory “.

Sileri then agreed with the words spoken by Jens Spahn, the German health minister. “We will finish this fourth wave either vaccinated or cured or dead. Without ifs and buts. And a part is also missing, because even those who are healed could carry Long Covid with them “.

“At Christmas I will only let the vaccinated into my house”

Sileri then expressed his opinion on the behaviors to be adopted during the Christmas holidays. “The doctor speaks more than the politician: I will only allow people who are vaccinated to enter my home. If I were to have a dinner on the 24th or a lunch on the 25th with several people at home, I would not want to jeopardize the health of my children who are not vaccinated because they are less than five years old, nor the health of any of the bystanders, including children. my elders. We need to reduce the chances that someone will bring the virus home “.