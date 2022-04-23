‘There will be 3,000 tourists marching on May Day in Varadero’: the Cuban regime surpasses itself

Cuban officials no longer know what to do to meet goals that mask the discontent and disagreement of the population with the regime: now Ivis Fernández Peña, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Matanzas, assured that Around 3,000 tourists could parade on May Day in Varadero.

According to the official, who spoke during a plenary session dedicated to the preparations for International Workers’ Day, which Havana wants to turn into a “town bath” after two years without holding the traditional parades, in the midst of one of the worst exoduses of history and after 11J, that figure would be covered with national and foreign tourists who visit the largest resort in Cuba.

According to Fernández Peña, the march will be considered the first activity of the XL International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022, which will take place from May 3 to 7, and will be held in Varadero, reported the state-run Agencia Cubana de Noticias .

He also said that although in the spa “the presence of clients in the march is usual”, on this occasion “They will be able to join the staff of the facility where they are staying in a better organized way, and their free transportation will be guaranteed.”

“It will be a nice party, very colorful, with recreational activities in city spaces such as the popular Parque de Los Festejos, different sectors of the economy will be represented and will show off their achievements, including new private actors,” he promised.

That day, he announced, the First Avenue of Varadero will have a wide range of services with gastronomic offers, cocktails, musical group presentations and a representation of all the country’s tourist destinations during FITCuba.

For her part, Anniers Rodríguez Hernández, municipal secretary of the official Central Workers of Cuba (CTC), the only legal union in Cuba, announced that more than 13,000 tourism employees will participate in the parade.

Although the Cuban authorities assure that attendance at the May Day parade is voluntary, the fact that they announce the number of attendees in advance denies it. On the other hand, Cubans know that in many of the work centers roll calls are called and those who do not attend must justify themselves, or else suffer reprisals.

The psychologist Susely Morfa González, brand new first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, said during the meeting that “those who work in Varadero demonstrated their trust in the Revolution even during the pandemic.”

“The enemy strives to discredit each of our achievements, but despite the difficulties, we are motivated to resist and move forwardand today we have concrete results in production and services,” he assured.

This, when tourism is experiencing one of its worst moments and its revival has been thrown overboard after the interruption of flights from Russia, Cuba’s main issuing market, due to Western sanctions after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. .