There will be 500 million new chronic patients due to lack of exercise in 2030

Lack of physical activity will cause 500 million more people in the world to suffer from chronic diseases in eight yearssuch as cancer, diabetes or hypertension, as well as depression, whose treatment will cost 27,000 million dollars annually, according to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report, which is also published in the specialist journal The Lancet, calls on governments to “act urgently” to promote physical exercise in the populationnot only for its individual benefits, but also social and economic benefits, since in a decade up to 300,000 million dollars could be saved.

with that money “a million doctors could be trained”the head of the WHO Physical Activities Unit, Fiona Bull, highlighted at a press conference.

If the current situation continues, the study fears that lack of exercise will contribute to 215 million more people suffering from depression or anxiety, 234 million more people with hypertension, 3.4 million more cancer patients and 6.6 million more heart attacks.

The study authors also anticipate 11.2 million more affected by type 2 diabetes12.5 million more patients with coronary diseases, and an increase in dementia in 15.2 million more patients.

The report analyzes current policies to encourage physical exercise in 194 countries and concludes that progress is too slowwith only 50% of them equipped with this type of program (and of these, less than 40% actually work).

Only 40% of the countries studied have road networks that offer safety to cyclists or facilitate physical exercise in public places. In 28% of cases, national policies to stimulate physical activity They have funding problems.

Just over half of the countries have developed awareness campaigns to increase physical exercise or they have organized massive events in this sense during the last two years, although the covid pandemic paralyzed many of these initiatives.

27% of adults in the world do not get the 150 minutes of exercise per week recommended by the WHOand this percentage increases to 31% in women, while it drops to 25% in men.

“Although the situation is improving, boys and men are more often involved in sports and outdoor activities, while women have a harder time staying physically active”commented WHO specialist Juana Willumsen.

Cultural barriers also weigh, which make The Middle East is one of the regions where the gender gap is largestalthough this is also large in Latin America, where 34% of men do not perform the recommended physical activity while the percentage in women rises to 43.7%.

At the press conference, he was quoted as Finland as a model country in exercise promotion policy: “In it, the coordination, monitoring, financial resources and implementation programs in schools and health networks are really showing results,” said Bull.