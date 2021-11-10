“There will be a coup.” Now Harry invents 007

The Prince Harry James Bond or Mata Hari style? Perhaps the comparison is a bit too risky, but apparently the Duke of Sussex would have really informed, with an advance of about 24 hours, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, of the imminent assault on Capitol Hill last January 6.

The email

Last Tuesday, November 9, during the remote participation in the panel “The Internet Lie Machine”, as part of the technical forum Re: Wired, organized by Wired magazine to discuss the issues of online hatred and disinformation, Prince Harry told an incredible and curious story reported by the BBC: “I have informed [Jack Dorsey, amministratore delegato di Twitter] that its platform was allowing the organization of a coup d’état ”. The Duke of Sussex he specified that he had sent “An email the day before [dell’assalto] then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since “.

The matter is as interesting as it is mysterious and dangerous. Jack Dorsey has not yet responded to Prince Harry’s statements, but a few questions are in order: who informed the Duke of the organization of the assault on Capitol Hill? Was he certain his source was safe? Why did you only tell these details now, 10 months after the incident? Did Jack Dorsey get the message? Harry leaves us suspended, reporting only the fact itself, but without giving us further explanations that could help us understand better.

The Duke of Sussex then also recounted his experience with the social network, noting that the Internet is now prey to “Hatred, division and lies. This is not right “. However, according to Harry, the companies behind the platforms, used by millions of users every day, are not doing enough to resolve the situation.

That day on Capitol Hill

On January 6, 2021, the United States experienced one of the most dramatic moments in their history. Supporters of Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol, protesting Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. The demonstrators went as far as the hemicycle and the office of speaker Nancy Pelosi. In order to clear Capitol Hill, the mayor of Washington had to impose a 6:00 pm curfew on January 6. At the end of the clashes there were 5 dead, 13 injured and 52 people arrested.

The revelations of Prince Harry are also important from another point of view: the duke, in fact, remains a member of the royal family British who was informed of a political problem in a country other than his own. It would be interesting to know more.