There will be a new lockdown in the Netherlands

On Friday evening, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the introduction of a partial lockdown starting on Saturday due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country. The Netherlands will be the first European country to reintroduce, after the summer, a form of lockdown, which will last at least three weeks: the restrictions will mainly affect shops, sporting events, restaurants and hangouts.

The decision to introduce a partial lockdown had been anticipated by the national press in recent days, and decided on Thursday by the Dutch government, which is provisional: in fact, Dutch political parties have been trying to agree to form a government for more than seven months. after no clear majority emerged from the last elections.

According to the new rules, from Saturday bars, restaurants and hotels will have to close at 8pm, “non-essential” commercial activities will have to close at 6pm, sporting events will have to be held behind closed doors and visits to private homes will be limited to a maximum of four people. Cinemas and theaters may remain open. The government has also strongly advised to work from home whenever possible.

On Friday, 16,364 new coronavirus infections were found in the Netherlands: the highest number ever in the country after the peak of 13,000 cases last December, and a third more than a week ago. On Friday, however, the cases found were 16,287: 3,187 more than the average of the previous seven days.

82.4 percent of people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course in the Netherlands; There are currently 353 ICU seats occupied by patients who have developed severe forms of COVID-19, 31 percent of those available and 23 more on Thursday. In the last seven days, 652 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants were detected: in the previous week the cases per 100 thousand inhabitants had been 525. For comparison, at the moment in Italy the vaccinable population that has completed the vaccination cycle is 83.9 per cent, on Friday there were 445 intensive care places occupied by patients with COVID-19 and 77 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last seven days. Our country has almost 60 million inhabitants, the Netherlands just over 17 million.

In recent weeks in many European countries there has been a steady increase in infections, in people hospitalized in intensive care and in deaths, data that are leading some governments to introduce new restrictions or to think about doing so.

From next Monday in Austria there will be new restrictions for people not vaccinated against the coronavirus, who among other things will no longer be able to enter bars and restaurants or attend events with more than 25 people, and the government is also considering introducing a lockdown for those who are not vaccinated. The Danish government, after having removed the obligation in September, has instead proposed the reintegration of the “coronapas”, a certificate similar to our “green pass”, which would become mandatory again to enter indoor places. On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute – which is tasked with monitoring all coronavirus data in Germany – “strongly recommended canceling all major sporting events, if possible, and reducing all unnecessary contact.”

