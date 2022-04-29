There will be a prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’; we tell you when it opens and what The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is about

ORne of the most popular franchises of recent years in the world of cinema is ready for one more installment, it is the prequel to The Hunter Games. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”, will be based on the novel by Suzanne Collins and that long before her training is already beginning to raise expectations. Undoubtedly one of the great unknowns is knowing if we will see Jennifer Lawrence again as the protagonist of this film, we discover that and more below.

Will there be a prequel to The Hunger Games?

Yes, the confirmation came on the last day of CinemaCon, During a discussion table it became official that the prequel to The Hunger Games will hit screens under the name of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

When and where is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes released?

For now there is no venue for the premiere, but yes The date is considered to be November 17, 2023.

What is the Hunger Games prequel about and what is it about?

In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes the plot will have Coriolanus Snow as the main character, who at that time would barely be 18 years old. At that stage, Snow had the reputation of being one of the best students at Panem Academy, where he will have the mission of being the mentor of Lucy Gray Baird, chosen to compete in the Hunger Games.

Who will be the director of the new part of this saga?

The prequel to The Hunger Games will be in charge of an old acquaintance of the franchise, the director will be Francis Lawrence, who was also in the direction of the previous films such as: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and the two editions of The Hunger Games Mockingjay.

What is known about the cast and if Jennifer Lawrence continues?

For fans of Jennifer Lawrence, there is no good news, because so far they have not been confirmed who make up the cast of this new productionit has also not been mentioned if Josh Hutcherson will have participation.