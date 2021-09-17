There will be a remake of The Bodyguard, the film with Whitney Huston

In any self-respecting karaoke there is someone haughty to the point of trying to sing “I Will Always Love You”, as there are still too many aspiring pop stars who try the company to the selections of some talent show. This song, and the film of which it is the soundtrack as well as being the voice of the leading actress, marked an era and more than a generation. The dramatic story of the impossible love between a capricious diva pursued by a stalker and her bodyguard seems impossible to recreate, with that 90’s mood, and instead a remake awaits us. It would seem official, as reported exclusively Variety, Warner Bros’ willingness to recreate The bodyguard. The production company hired Matthew López to rewrite The Bodyguard, cult film of 1992 directed by Mick Jackson with Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, which recorded almost the entire soundtrack, including “I Will Always Love You”. The new film will be inspired by the original, although it is not known in what part and in what modalities.

Although there are no candidate actors on the producers’ table, more or less imaginative hypotheses have been launched, starting from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and the improbable Cardi B. In López’s script, therefore, certain names would not appear. What is certain is the success he earned then, difficult to replicate: 400 million dollars at the box office worldwide and above all the record for the best-selling soundtrack of all time, with several original Houston songs at the top of the charts. for several weeks.