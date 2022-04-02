“There will be alcohol in Qatar, but restricted”

This notice comes as a result of the incidents that occurred in the final of Euro 2020 between England and Italy that caused 90 detainees in London, as well as numerous damages

The British Ambassador to Taste, Rick Edwardssent a notice to British fans attending the world Cup and said that, even if there is alcohol, they will have to respect the country’s regulations.

“My advice to everyone is to come, but come prepared. Take your time preparing for the trip and read the rules,” he said. Edwards to the British chain BBC.

“The people who are going to come, who are attentive to the updates that are made, because they have not yet detailed all the recommendations,” he added. Edwardswho also warned about alcohol in the country.

“There is alcohol here, but it will be restricted. This is a culture of contention and the principle will be ‘everyone is welcome to qatar and it will respect who you are and that you respect where you are.

This notice is produced as a result of the incidents that occurred at the end of the Euro 2020 between England and Italy that caused 90 arrests in London, as well as numerous damages.