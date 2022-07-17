There will be an investigation into the crash of the helicopter that participated in the capture of Caro Quintero: AMLO – El Financiero

After it was A helicopter crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa and 14 members of the Mexican Navy died, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that causes are investigated that caused the accident of the aircraft, this Friday afternoon.

I am very sorry for the loss of 14 members of the Mexican Navy and I hope that the seriously injured officer recovers. I send my sincere condolences and hugs to his family, colleagues and friends. 1/3 – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 16, 2022

”I am very sorry for the loss of 14 members of the Mexican Navy and I hope that the seriously injured officer recovers. I send my sincere condolences and hugs to his family, colleagues and friends, “he said in a first message.

“I have been informed by the secretary of MarineJosé Rafael Ojeda Duran, who an investigation will be ordered to find out the causes of the crash of the helicopter in which they were traveling when they were about to land in Los Mochis, Sinaloa,” he added in a second message.

In the last text, President López Obrador added that said trip was made “after complying with the mission to support those who carried out the arrest warrant against Rafael Caro Quintero”.

She is Max, the dog who tracked down Rafael Caro Quintero in the bushes

The Marine Secretary revealed that the arrest of Rafael Caro Quintero was largely due to the help of a canine element of the Navy-Navy of Mexico.

Is about Maxa dog of the breed Bloodhound who has participated in other outstanding actions by naval personnel.

The dog Max was born on April 20, 2016. To his six years already fulfilled, the canine element weighs 35.5 kilograms.

Its zootechnical function is that of tracking and has been specialized in work of search and rescue. This Friday, according to the Mexican Navy-Navy, Max participated in the operation that personnel from the Navy and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) carried out to arrest the capo.

Said Caro Quintero was located by Max, hiding in the bushesthanks to which his provisional arrest was facilitated for the purpose of extradition to the United States.

Another of the canine elements of the Navy that has stood out for its search and rescue action is Frida, a Labrador breed dog who participated in various actions such as rescues during the 2017 earthquake in Mexico City. Today Frida is already retired.