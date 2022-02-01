there will be another big acquisition according to Jeff Grubb, is it Capcom? – Multiplayer.it

During the latest GamesBeat podcast, reporter Jeff Grubb said there is on the horizon another important acquisitioneven bigger than Bungie’s, but without specifying if from Microsoft or Sony. However, according to a small clue given by Grubb himself, apparently the operation could involve Capcomthe home of Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and Street Fighter.

As IdleSloth reports on Twitter, during the podcast Grubb suggested that a larger acquisition than that of Bungie will be announced shortly.

These statements were accompanied by a very interesting phrase, namely “It Takes Two To Tango“, which sparked various speculations. Grubb later specified that he was referring neither to Take-Two nor to Hazelight, the authors of It Takes Two.

However, as deep throat Nick Baker points out on Twitter, it could be a reference to Resident Evil 5, which precisely has a trophy / goal called “It Takes Two To Tango”. Could Jeff Grubb be suggesting the acquisition of Capcom by Sony, Microsoft or another giant?

For the moment, however, there is nothing official at stake, so take these rumors with a grain of salt. In any case, other operations such as those of Activision Blizzard and Bungie are not to be excluded, given that Sony has confirmed that there will be other acquisitions in the future.