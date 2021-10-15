there will be Batman! But Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck or Michael Keaton?

Despite a few weeks ago the protagonist Leslie Grace had warned fans of Batman’s probable absence from the Batgirl movie, the directors of the cinecomic in production for the HBO Max streaming service now they’ve apparently backed off.

With DC Fandome upon us and the start of filming set for November, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, along with Leslie Grace herself, sat down with VRTNWS to talk about everything about the expected and chatted. Batgirl: although they clearly didn’t reveal any major details, the two directors said they were eager to confirm that Batman will actually be in the film; naturally lips sewn on which will be the Dark Knight who will appear alongside Batgirl, but El Arbi and Fallah have specific that it will be the “real Batman”.

The clue appears to be nothing short of cryptic: some consider Michael Keaton the epitome of Batman, as he was the one who made the character iconic on the big screen in Tim Burton’s infamous Batman. In reverse, the ‘real’ Batman in the DCEU is Ben Affleck’s Batman, which will come back in The Flash along with that of Michael Keaton, and the famous Batfleck wouldn’t be such a strange choice considering JK Simmons is currently in talks to reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon, recently seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (but Keaton, as we know, was previously mentioned as a future Nick Fury-style mentor for the new superheroes coming to DC Films projects).

Finally there is Robert Pattinson, the real Batman in the sense of the latest Batman, the most current and certainly the future of the franchise: in this regard it should not be forgotten that Batgirl will be shot in Glasgow, the city that hosted the production of The Batman. Who knows that during the DC FanDome no further information may arrive in this regard. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.